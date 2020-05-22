A windy and wet day - with some rain - for County Kildare

A wet and windy day is in store for County Kildare - but there will also be periods of sunshine.

Today will be cool, windy and showery with strong, very gusty southwest winds and gales in western and northern coastal areas giving some damaging gusts, says Met Eireann. Heavy showers or longer spells of rain in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster will extend to all areas this morning and continue for the rest of the day. Good sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Tonight will continue quite windy and showery with fresh to strong, gusty southwest winds and gales near northwest coasts. There'll be further heavy showers of rain or hail, some of them thundery. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.