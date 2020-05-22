Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 22

The death has occurred of William J. (Billy) O'Brien

St. John’s Court, Edmond Rice Sq., Athy, Kildare / Kilcock, Kildare

Formerly of Kilcock. Billy, predeceased by his wife Jean, his brother Seamus and recently deceased sister-in-law Mary (Nally). Sadly missed and forever remembered by his only daughter Sandra Jane, son-in-law Sebastián and grandsons; Samuel and Sebastián.

Also sadly missed by his brother Peter (UK), sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Noel and Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

With regret a private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Billy’s family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

A private family service will take place once conditions and travel regulations permit.



The death has occurred of James (Shay) Curran

Narraghmore, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin

Curran, James (Shay) 19th May 2020 (Kildare and late of Crumlin, Dublin 12), peacefully at Naas Hospital; dearly beloved son of the late Jimmy and Peggy and brother of the late Declan. Sadly missed with much love and affection by his sisters Cathleen and Noeleen, brother Tony, Adam and his mum Shirley, sisters-in- law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

In line with Government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Shay’s relatives and friends, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days everyone who knew Shay would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to all the nursing and medical staff on Moate and Allen wards at Naas Hospital.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1womhAZ4ig&feature=youtu.be

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Dunne

Downings, Prosperous, Kildare

Dunne, Michael (Mick), Downings, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, May 19th 2020, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below. Michael's funeral mass will be on Saturday at 10.30am and can be viewed at www.prosperousparish.ie.



The death has occurred of Christy Geraghty

Clondalkin, Dublin / Athy, Kildare

Geraghty, Christy. May 21st 2020. (Peacefully) at Naas General Hospital. Late of Branswood, Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly Rowlagh Crescent, Clondalkin, Co. Dublin. Beloved husband of Adrienne. Loving Dad of Denise, Natalie, Sinéad and Darren. Sadly missed by his son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers, extended family and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie. A private funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked "Condolences". All enquiries to Larry Massey funeral directors, Ballyfermot (01)6265094.



The death has occurred of Majella Halstead (née O'Neill)

Milltown, Newbridge, Kildare

The death has occurred of Majella Halstead (née O’Neill) 17th May 2020.Bolton UK/Milltown, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness born with great dignity. Beloved wife of Dave. Loving Mum of Brian and John. Loving mother-in-law of Katie and Lindsay, loving Grandma of Noah, Theo, Lottie and Alice. Deeply missed by her sister Joan her brother Paul,sister-in-law Yvonne, her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her aunts Rose and Mary, her uncle JohnJoe, her many cousins and friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí tabhair dí.

Funeral will take place in Bolton in the UK.