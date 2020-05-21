BREAKING: Midlands teenager arrested over probe into six bogus names receiving Covid-19 Payments
FILE PHOTO
Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), with assistance from Gardaí on secondment at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP), have today arrested a man (aged in his late teens) for fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments.
A search was conducted at a house in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath today on foot of intelligence received from DEASP in relation to these fraudulent payments.
The suspected offender was receiving six separate Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments into a bank account, in what are believed to be bogus names.
During the course of the search operation, a sum of cash and counterfeit cash was seized.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Mullingar Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí said investigations are continuing.
The weekly Covid-19 Payment is €350. It was a new social welfare payment for employees and self-employed people who have lost their jobs due to the public health emergency.
Anybody aged 18 to 66 including part-time employees could apply for the assistance.
