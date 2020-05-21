BREAKING: Midlands teenager arrested over probe into six bogus names receiving Covid-19 Payments

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), with assistance from Gardaí on secondment at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP), have today arrested a man (aged in his late teens) for fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments.

A search was conducted at a house in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath today on foot of intelligence received from DEASP in relation to these fraudulent payments.

The suspected offender was receiving six separate Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments into a bank account, in what are believed to be bogus names.

During the course of the search operation, a sum of cash and counterfeit cash was seized.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Mullingar Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing.

The weekly Covid-19 Payment is €350. It was a new social welfare payment for employees and self-employed people who have lost their jobs due to the public health emergency.

Anybody aged 18 to 66 including part-time employees could apply for the assistance.