Kildare Gardaí arrest off-road motorbike rider for dangerous driving after somebody rang 999
The motorbike stopped at the scene
Clane Gardai responded to a call from the public about a male on a motocross motorbike in the Clane area.
Officers later stopped and seized the bike along and arresting the rider.
The male was charged with a number of instances of dangerous driving and for having no Driving License or Insurance.
He was also not wearing a helmet at the time.
The motorcyclist will appear in court in coming weeks to face charges under the Road Traffic Act.
