No wriggle room here! Tax expired 447 days ago and that's just the start of it...

Gardaí have caught a motorist for tax that expired 447 days ago but that was just the start of it...

The last date the vehicle would have been fully taxed would have been February 29 - last year!

The Garda Mobility App indicated that the tax had expired but the driver also had no insurance, no licence and no NCT.

The car was seized and the driver will be summonsed to a local court to face several charges under the Road Traffic Act.

Check out the tweet below: