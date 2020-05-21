LATEST: Inspectors visiting shops in Kildare today to check if Covid-19 safety measures are being taken

Officials are carrying out inspections of business premises permitted to open during the current 'reopening phase' of Covid-19 restrictions.

An inspector of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was visiting shops in the Kildare area this morning to check compliance with the government's Return to Work Safely protocol.

The inspector is checking if there are measures such as hand santiser, perspex screens and gloves.

Dozens of HSA field inspectors are checking on workplace safety under the Covid-19 Return to Work Safely protocol.

The Return to Work Safely Protocol is designed to support employers and workers to put measures in place that will prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace when the economy begins to slowly open up, following the temporary closure of most businesses during the worst phase of the current pandemic.

The Protocol should be used by all workplaces to adapt their workplace procedures and practices to comply fully with the Covid-19 related public health protection measures identified as necessary by the HSE.

The Return to Work Safely Protocol, is the result of a collaborative effort by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the Health Services Executive (HSE) and the Department of Health and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.