Gardaí investigating after burglar got in front door while occupants were asleep

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Clane area on Saturday night / Sunday morning last.

A burglar entered a house in the Meadow Court residential area between 11pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

The intruder gained access to the property via the front door.

The occupants discovered the following morning that the front door was ajar and items were taken from the home.

Clane Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for information to help them with their inquiries.