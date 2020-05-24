Property Watch: Equestrian delight in Manor Kilbride

The Cottage, located on c5.53 acres at Oldcourt, Manor Kilbride, Co Wicklow, is an attractive two-bed residence.

The property extends to 915 sq ft, set overlooking the rolling hills from Wicklow to Dublin. The home has bright rooms with plenty of character, and there is a patio with beautiful views to the rear.

There is a private drive with ample parking and a laneway continuing to a concrete yard, which formerly had a shed in place.

The property would be a great buy for those interested in keeping horses in a beautiful location, convenient to Dublin, Kildare and West Wicklow. It is on the market with an asking price of €310,000. For information, call agents JP&M Doyle on 01 4903201 or email david.doyle@jpmdoyle.ie.