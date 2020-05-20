LATEST: Shocking attack on home and cars in Kildare town may be case of 'mistaken identity'

The windows of a house and two cars were smashed in an act of criminal damage in Kildare town.

The incident happened in Drumcree Court residential area off the Rathbride Road at around 2.15am on Tuesday morning.

The ground floor windows of the home were broken as well as the windows of two vehicles.

A person was later seen jumping over a back wall at the time.

It's understood that investigating gardaí suspect it may be a case of mistaken identity and that the wrong house was chosen for the attack.

Anybody with information including local CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage of the area or nearby areas at around the time of the incident is asked to contact Kildare Gardai.