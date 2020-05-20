Shock to the system as almost one inch of rain coming on Thursday and Friday

Met Eireann is warning of very strong or possibly severe winds for parts of Ireland on Friday.

According to the latest weather forecast from the national forecaster, Friday will be a windy day with sunshine and showers and the risk of very strong or possibly severe winds near the west and north coast.

The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country with the southeast becoming largely dry.

Temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees cooler between 13 and 16 degrees west to east. The showers will mostly die out on Friday night.

Irish Weather Online warned of winds of 70 to 110 km/hr and with rainfall of 10-20 mm of rain by Friday morning in all areas.

However Sunday and Monday will see more dry and warm weather with highs 16 to 18 C and temperatures rising to around 20 degrees as the week continues.