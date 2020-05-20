Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, May 20

The death has occurred of John Beirne

Leixlip, Kildare

Beirne, (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) May 18th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, John, beloved son of Michael and Margaret and dear brother of Thelma and Aidan. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Michael, nephew Conor, niece Clodagh, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of John’s Life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend John’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

John’s Mass may be view by following the link below on Thursday at 10.00 am. http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

The death has occurred of Patrick (Poncho) Dowling

Late of Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Piercetown, Newbridge. Retired Sergeant Plunkett Barracks, The Curragh Camp. Father of the late Patrick Junior.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Ann, sons Damien and Nigel, daughters Marie and Alison and their mother Margaret, grandchildren, son-in-law Brian, brothers John and Noel, sisters Olga, Mary, Jeanette and Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Poncho Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Martin FINNERTY

Bishopscourt, Kill, Kildare / Moygownagh, Mayo

Peacefully at his home in his 84th year, under the care of his family and St. Brigid’s Hospice. Predeceased by his brothers John, Pat, Tony, his sisters May, Theresa and more recently his sisters Lily and Ann.

Very sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Martina, Carmel and Elaine, sons Noel and Ambrose, sons-in-law Gus, Sean and Tom, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Rebecca and all 14 grandchildren Andrew, Rachael, Bróna, Jack, Brian, Patrick, Iona, Tory May, Luna, Catherine, Euan, Aida, Rory and Isla, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Due to current government and HSE restrictions, a private funeral will take place for family members only. Condolences can be left by clicking on the condolence link below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice The Curragh, Co. Kildare or the Irish Cancer Society.



The death has occurred of Marjorie Martin (née Casey)

Balally, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare

Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Mary, Susan and Mark. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Cheryl, grandchildren Adam and Cara, brother Liam, sisters Mary, Joan, Imelda and Jacinta, brothers in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and wonderful neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place at 10am on Thursday, 21st May. This will be available to view on livestream www.balallyparish.ie/live/. Marjorie will then pass her family home at approximately 11.15am Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Balally Parish or to Pieta House.

If you would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to due to these restrictions please leave a message in the "Condolences" section below for the family to view in the coming weeks. All enquiries to Peter Massey Funerals 012932828.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Gorman

Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare

Formerly Killina, Carbury, Co Kildare. Unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, sadly missed by his sons and daughter; Joan, Gabriel and Kevin, brother Michael, sister May, grandchildren Rebecca, Gary, Aisling and Aoife, son-in-law Pauric, daughter-in-law Bernie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Tom's Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock via Edenderry Parish Webcam.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank for your support at this difficult time.



The death has occurred of Brigid Lynch (née Brennan)

Rathmore, Ballintubbert, Ballyadams, Laois / Athy, Kildare

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Mary, Joe and John. Brigid will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, adored grandchild Sam, daughter-in-law Sharon, sisters-in-law Mary & Teresa, nieces (especially Catherine), nephews, relatives (especially Mary), extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place , due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the 'Condolences' section below. The funeral mass will be live streamed on the Ballyadams Parish facebook page at 12 noon on Wednesday, the 20th May.