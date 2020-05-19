FOR SALE: 'Stylish' one-bed Kildare apartment going for €128k

A stylish one bed apartment located in a centrally located complex in Kildare town is currently for sale.

The property is in excellent condition having been recently re-decorated, according to agents, McWey's.

The apartment has an overall floor area of 42.93 m2.

It offers comfortable living within a managed and maintained development in Academy Court off Academy Street.

Own access door into hallway leas to a comfortable open plan living/dining and kitchen area with fitted units, tiled and wood flooring and light filled living space.

The double bedroom features wood flooring, a fitted wardrobe and patio door to a rear common area.

Agents McWey's said the property is an ideal opportunity for those wishing to trade down, those seeking an investment or a first time purchaser.

