Kildare boy (8) to cycle 100km to raise funds for ISPCC

Pokemon fan Evan Grant (8) has swapped schoolbags for cycling and is putting his wheels in motion to help raise important funds for children’s charity ISPCC Childline.

The second class pupil at Maynooth Boys National School has set himself an ambitious mission – to cycle 100km around Maynooth University in just eight weeks to support Ireland’s 24-hour active listening service for children and young people.

Evan has been enjoying the time at home in the past few weeks, as his mam and dad are on hand to help him with homework and he has a new baby brother to play with. The family have been keeping active by baking, exercising, watching movies and having video calls with friends and family members.

The generous boy enjoys cycling with his dad and was keen to put his passion to good use at this time. As a result, his 100km cycling challenge was born! Evan and his dad Declan have already gotten their adventure underway and hope to smash their target by July 7th. Mum Emma has been joining them too on occasions and is regularly promoting Evan’s campaign. Both parents are immensely proud of Evan’s dedication and his maturity to raise money for Childline.

Evan is determined to achieve his goal, just like the characters in his beloved Pokemon who regularly set out on special quests. Evan loves to draw the Pokemon characters, read all about them, collect and sort through his hundreds of cards and is even talented at catching Pokemon himself when he goes on hunts with his Pokemon App.

ISPCC Childline is a free, confidential and non-judgmental listening service for children and young people up to the age of 18 in Ireland. Children can call, chat online or send a text to the service about any topic that might be on their mind – there is no issue too big or small. Childline is open 24 hours a day, every day.

As the service relies on public donations for 90 per cent of its funding, all support is hugely welcome. The ISPCC Childline team have extended a special thanks to Evan as he sets out to conquer his challenge. He is be helping to make a difference in the lives of children and young people across Ireland who reach out to Childline for support.

Childline is available to every child and young person in Ireland and can be contacted 24 hours a day by calling 1800 66 66 66, chatting online at Childline.ie or texting to 50101.