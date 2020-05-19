Maura and Daithi Show extended for two extra weeks on RTE

The eighth season of Today with Maura and Dáithí has been extended for two weeks, and will now remain on air on RTÉ One until Friday, June 5.

The show has adapted to changes in filming while continuing to deliver content and guests, and the viewing numbers demonstrate how the series remains ever popular with audiences at home, RTE has said.

During the first four weeks of lockdown, from March 16 to April 12, the average number of viewers was 116,000, a 12% increase on the previous four weeks before lockdown. For the most recent three week period of data April 20 to May 10, share for the programme is 17.1%, up 3.8 points versus the same period last year.

Presenter Maura Derrane said: "We are delighted to be in our viewers' living rooms into June. We really appreciate how the audience have embraced our changes and we have enjoyed evolving the show. We'll continue to bring all your favourite items and will have many more entertaining guests."



Dáithí O' Sé added: "We are thrilled to be staying on for the extra few weeks, the response from the public in the past few weeks has been brilliant. Even though we are just doing our job, it's great to know that we are some sort of comfort in these extraordinary times."

Later this week Maura and Dáithí will be speaking to The 2 Johnnies, Kevin McGahern will get creative as he tells them all about his new RTÉ Player series, Kevin Paints, which will be available next week and Sharon Corr will be live via Skype from Madrid.

Tune in to Today with Maura and Dáithí weekdays at 3.30pm on RTÉ One.