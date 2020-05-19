Overseas reader trying to find old school friend living in Newbridge

A reader living in Egypt is hoping to find her friend who she hasn't seen for over 40 years.

Soha Ismail went to school with Niamh Studwik in the 1970s but didn't see each since 1975.

However Soha found an old airmail letter from Niamh which had an address in Newbridge.

If anybody can help, please email news@leinsterleader.ie and we will pass on the details to Soha.