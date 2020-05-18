Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, May 18

The death has occurred of Antoinette Molloy (née Turley)

Rathlawns, Rathcoole, Dublin / Kildare

Molloy (nee Turley), Antoinette, Rathlawns, Rathcoole, Dublin, May 16th 2020, peacefully at the Mater Hospital. Beloved daughter in law of the recently deceased Dan Molloy, deeply regretted by her loving husband Mark, sons Declan and Nathan, daughter Allannah, parents Anne and Tony, sisters Martina and Lynda, mother in law Maisie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message below. Antoinette's funeral mass can viewed on Tuesday at 1pm on www.churchservices.tv.

The death has occurred of Brigid Lynch (née Brennan)

Rathmore, Ballintubbert, Ballyadams, Laois / Athy, Kildare

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Mary, Joe and John. Brigid will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, adored grandchild Sam, daughter-in-law Sharon, sisters-in-law Mary & Teresa, nieces (especially Catherine), nephews, relatives (especially Mary), extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Mooney

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of The Barracks. Peacefully, at Hazel Hall Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Richard, daughters Margaret and Patricia, grandchildren Aisling and Niamh, great grandchildren Noah and Eábha, sons in law John and Donal, daughter in law Linda, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

In line with HSE and government advice, the Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Wednesday (20th May) in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, will be private, with private burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Livestream of Joe's funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of John BOYLAN

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Boylan (Ballymore Eustace) – May 17, 2020, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, John, beloved husband of Nance and dear father of Patrick, Anne, Caroline and John; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Adrian and Declan, daughter-in-law Amor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Amy, Kevin, Róisín, Aíne, Lucas, Reuben, Jasmine, Jade and Nalu, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy.



The death has occurred of Derek BUTLER

Woodlands, Naas, Kildare

Beloved husband of the late Maura and brother of the late John, Pat and Pearl. Sadly missed by his loving sons Desmond, Michael and Richard daughters Aileen and Eleanor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law Maurice and David, daughter-in-law Elena, cherished grandchildren, Claudia, Victoria, Alejandro, Kenneth, Andrew, Keith, Heidi, Alex, Sophie, Saskia and Alisha, nieces nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view Derek's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Tuesday at 11 am on the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie



The death has occurred of Jane Donovan (née Clarke)

Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Kildare

Donovan (nee Clarke), Jane, Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, May 17th 2020, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by her loving husband William, children Breda, Owen, Sean, Annette, Mary & Martina, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother Jim, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below. Jane's funeral Mass can viewed on Tuesday at 11am on www.maynoothparish.org



The death has occurred of John Higginbotham

Newtown, Nurney, Kildare

Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving brother Christy, brother-in-law Andrew, nephews Shane, Kenneth and Christopher, niece Melissa, relatives neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Sheila McTeague

Allen, Kildare

Formerly of Rosconnell, Newbridge. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving partner Shane, sons Eoin and Shane, daughter Kate, parents Maureen and Joe, sisters Audrey and Julie, brothers Joe, Michael and James, aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sheila Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Mary O'Neill

William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot, Kildare

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Margaret, sons William and John Paul, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen, Elizabeth and Nan, brother Tom, mother-in-law Chrissie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. If you like to leave a personal message of condolences you may do so in the condolences section below. A Memorial Mass for Mary will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Sadie TOMKINS (née Roundtree)

Leixlip, Kildare

TOMKINS Sadie (Sarah) Olive (nee Roundtree) (Confey, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) May 17th 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown. Sadie, beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving sons, David, Peter and Andrew, and sisters Maud and Muriel, sisters-in-law Vera, Margaret, Hannah and Ruth, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"With Christ which is far better."

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Sadie’s Life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend Sadie’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices/view/sadie-sarah-tomkins-17-05-2020

Sadie’s Service may be viewed by following the link below on Wednesday 20th May at 2.00 pm.

https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/about-us/news

Family flowers only, please.



The death has occurred of Eddie (Bun) Bolger

Abbeycourt, Castledermot, Kildare

Predeacesed by his loving wife Ann, brothers Seanie, Pat, Brian and Jim. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his son Craig, daughters Yvonne and Monique, daughter -in-law Sandra, sons-in-law Ian and Noel, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY EDDIE REST IN PEACE.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolences you may do so in the Condolences section below. A Memorial Mass for Eddie will be held at a later date.



The death has occurred of John (Seanie) Doyle

Fairgreen, Kildare Town, Kildare

Peacefully at Naas Hospital.

Husband of the late Lizzie.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Mary, Mona and Siobhan, son Sean, sons-in-law, daughter in law, granddaughters Nicole, Megan, Molly, Lily-Mae and Maisie, brother Kevin, sisters Tessie and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Seanie rest in peace

In line with HSE and government advice, the Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock on Monday (18th May) in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town will be Private with private burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Livestream of Seanie's funeral mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.