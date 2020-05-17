Kildare teen’s death prompts support for hospital

Donations have poured in for the family of a teenager who died this month, throwing his family into a world of pain.

CJ Page of Springfield Court, Ballymakealy, Celbridge passed away at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin on May 3 and a GoFundMe fundraising page was set up to help pay for the 17 year old’s funeral costs — but has since evolved into a hospital fundraiser.

Over €9,000 has been donated. Some 360 people have made donations and the fundraiser is now closed.

His parents Clive and Leixlip woman Michelle and siblings Leigh and Alannah are heartbroken at the passing of the teenager, who along with his dad was a member of the Dublin 15 Liverpool supporters club.

CJ and Clive loved following their favourite team and through their mutual love of Liverpool FC they met many new friends and caught up with many old ones that all shared the same passion for the team they loved.

“We did it for the funeral costs but the money kept coming in,” said organiser Aisling Carey.

“We’re really happy with how it turned out and for the support that was forthcoming and the family want to give something back to the hospital.

“We couldn’t have known what the reaction would be like but we are all very grateful to everybody for the response to this.”