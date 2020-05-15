Road closures in Clane as water works begin

Irish Water is working in partnership with Kildare County Council to upgrade and replace the sewers in several locations in Clane as part of the upper liffey valley sewage scheme. These works will resume on Monday May 18 in line with Government and HSE guidance. In order to minimise disruption to residents and businesses, work will be accelerated in Clane town and completed in phases.

The work involves the construction of new wastewater network in a number of locations in Clane. A new sewer will be built from the L1023 Ballinagappa Road to the R403 and along Central Park and also on the Prosperous Road. Approximately 3km of new sewer will be constructed on the R403 from Clane to Sallins.

To minimise disruption, the work will be completed in phases and traffic management will be in place. In order to safely facilitate the works temporary road closures will be necessary. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted and emergency access and local access will be maintained. Access to all businesses in the impacted areas will also be maintained. It will be necessary to close two bus stops on the R403 (next to and opposite Circle K, Clane Road, Abbeyland) for the duration of the essential works. Road closures will start from Monday 18 May. There will be no through traffic in Clane town for 3 weeks until June 8, 2020. Some smaller road closures will remain in place following June 8 until August 28 in order to facilitate works.

The road closures are scheduled as follows; at Kilcock Junction from Monday 18 May to Saturday 23 May 2020; at Ballinagappa Junction and Main Street between Millicent Junction and Prosperous Road junction and a lane closure between Pump Station & Roundabout from Monday 25th May to Saturday 6 June 2020; along Prosperous Road and Celbridge Road from Thursday 4 June to Saturday 13June 2020 and along Prosperous Road from Monday 15th June to Thurday 11 June 2020.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused by these works and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

The works in Clane form part of a significant €38 million investment in the wastewater infrastructure in Kildare that involves laying 18km of new sewers to improve the wastewater network and safeguard the environment. This project is essential as the current wastewater infrastructure is unable to support the needs of the area and it is not compliant with Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001 and conditions as set out in the Environmental Protection Agencies Wastewater Discharge Licence.

Speaking about the project, Olive Marshall, Irish Water, said, “This project will safeguard the environment by improving the wastewater system. It will ensure that there is capacity for future growth in Clane as well as other towns in Kildare. The works in Clane form part of a larger €38 million project called the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme that is needed to provide Clane, Sallins, Prosperous, Naas, Kill and Johnstown with the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses, schools, attract new industry and allow companies to expand and grow.”