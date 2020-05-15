One way traffic only on Clane/Sallins route

There will be only single lane traffic only Monday next between the hours of 8am and 5pm on the road between Sallins and Clane.

The restriction will apply on Monday and Tuesday next.

The route will be reduced to a single traffic lane with traffic moving through the works alternately by stop/go traffic control.

Kildare County Council said these arrangements are necessary in order to facilitate essential works for the Sallins bypass scheme as part of the M7 upgrade project.