Bald as an egg! Driver tests positive for cocaine and vehicle had 'a number of bald tyres'

Bald as an egg!
Gardaí in Cahir stopped a car near Clonmel on Thursday night after the mobility app highlighted the car was not taxed.
The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
A number of bald tyres were also observed.
