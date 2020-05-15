Victim has having dinner when men burst into house and produced a knife

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary last Saturday evening. 

A householder has having their dinner when two men burst into the house in Celbridge. 

It happened in Castle Village Park estate at 5.13pm. 

They produced a knife and demanded money. 

They took a sum of cash from the property and fled. 

Celbridge Gardaí are investigating and appealed for information. 