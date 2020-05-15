Victim has having dinner when men burst into house and produced a knife
Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary last Saturday evening.
A householder has having their dinner when two men burst into the house in Celbridge.
It happened in Castle Village Park estate at 5.13pm.
They produced a knife and demanded money.
They took a sum of cash from the property and fled.
Celbridge Gardaí are investigating and appealed for information.
