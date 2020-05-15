Witness shouted at two men trying to steal from boot of vehicle in car park
File Photo of silver-coloured Skoda Octavia
Gardaí are investigating after a attempted theft from a car in Celbridge.
The incident happened in the Abbey car park on the Clane Road in the town on Saturday afternoon last at 4.47pm
A witness who rang 999 saw two males at the boot of a vehicle and shouted at them.
They fled in a silver-coloured Skoda Octavia driving by a third man.
Anybody with information on this incident or this Skoda car is asked to contact Celbridge Gardai.
