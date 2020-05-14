Customs officers had to cut through steel to get at 168,000 cigarettes hidden in big air conditioner units

Today, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized over 168,500 cigarettes at Dublin Port.

The smuggled cigarettes, discovered in a container carrying a mixed consignment of goods, were concealed behind air conditioning fan fittings that were destined for an address in Dublin.

Angle grinders were needed to cut a hole in the units to find the cigarettes.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded ‘Double Happiness’ and ‘Lambert and Butler’ have a retail value of over €91,000, representing a loss to the exchequer of €79,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our confidential line 1800 295 295.