Large €4.5m housing scheme planned for Nurney village

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of 20 new homes in a residential project estimated to be worth €4.5m.

The proposed scheme for beside Church View estate opposite Scoil Bhríde primary school will comprise of three-bedroom, two storey, semi detached dwellings and four bedroom two-storey, detached dwellings.

Also included are two four-bedroom, detached bungalows.

There will be a new vehicular entrance to the public road and a separate pedestrian link to the existing Church View estate.

Open space, landscaping, internal roads, paths, parking are also in the designs.