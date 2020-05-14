Garda appeal after 'suspicious approach' made near Lakes area of Naas

Naas Gardaí are investigating a report that a man made a suspicious approach' in the Lakes area of Naas.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Tuesday, May 5.

Witness told gardaí that a man was acting suspiciously in bushes in the area.

Investigating officers also appealed for anybody with information on this incident to come forward to assist with their inquiries.

The Lakes area of Naas has been very popular with local families taking part their permitted exercise in recent days.

However a congregation of some groups in the area prompted local gardaí to advise last week not to congregate there.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said last week: "With the fine weather over the weekend we have noticed an increasing trend of people lingering and gathering in public spaces around Naas including green open areas and adjacent to waterways.

"We must remind people of the Government guidelines and restrictions.

"Everyone needs to stay at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus."