House fire in Suncroft has led to fundraiser with social distancing

In January 2020, a house in Churchview Estate, Suncroft, Co Kildare was destroyed by fire. This terrace house was the home to an elderly couple.

After 47 years in their home, all that was saved was their car, a wheelchair which is used by one of them for mobility and their family pet dog.

Unfortunately, their house insurance had lapsed and therefore they are left without any way of rebuilding their home after this devastating fire.

The community has rallied and had numerous fundraising events organised to raise much needed funds to rebuild the family home of this elderly couple.

Unfortunately, due to restrictions in place around Covid 19 and the lockdown these fundraising events had to be postponed.

The couple have been cocooning in their daughter's sitting room (which was converted to a bedroom for them as they are unable to climb the stairs).

While keeping with the current restrictions and social distancing locals have decided to ask as many people as possible to help us complete a run/walk/cycle that will cover 360km in 36 hours starting on Saturday the 23rd May 2020 at 9am and finishing on Sunday the 24th May 2020 at 9pm.

Organisers are looking for people and their families to contribute and help us raise some much needed funds to help rebuild their family home.

Each person can map out their own route and complete whatever distance you can and then post a picture of your distance completed along with your donation and any sponsorship donations you receive for completing your goal distance to the Facebook Page Suncroft House Fire Fund. Please contribute whatever you can, Every little helps!!!!

To help spread the word and get as many people involved as possible a free draw where one person will be selected at random to win a €30 Lidl Voucher.

To be entered into this free draw you must Donate to the cause.