Tributes paid to Newbridge man with 'sweet soul' who died in hospital

Tributes have been paid to the late Newbridge resident Peter Kennedy who died in Beaumont Hospital.

Peter was heavily involved in community activities including Newbridge Tidy Towns.

Newbridge Tidy Towns said: "We are deeply saddened at the passing of our friend & colleague Peter Kennedy R.I.P.

"He has been working with us on Tidy Towns projects for many years.

"Peter had a particular affinity with the Liffey Linear Park and in his professional capacity was regularly to be seen in the park working on projects aimed at improving the appearance of the park.

"Peter also volunteered and contributed to the work undertaken by Newbridge Tidy Towns generally.

"We will miss him greatly.

"Our sincere sympathies to his family, friends and relations.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said: "It was with great sadness that we learned of Peter Kennedy’s passing.

"A kind, gentle person who loved his Community, and cared for our surroundings through his work with Newbridge Tidy Towns.

"His sweet soul will be reflected in the lovely flowers and shrubs he helped to plant, most especially in the linear park.

"May he rest in Peace."

“And one by one the lights go out

And one by one we disappear

And other lights are on the hill

And other singers have their day”

Cllr Chris Pender of the Social Democrats also mourned the passing of Peter and passed on his condolences to his family and friends.