Gardaí appeal: mud flaps worth €400 taken from vehicle

Gardaí are investigating after mud flaps or splash guards worth €400 were stolen from a vehicle.

The car parts were taken from a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV in Rathangan between 11pm on Friday night and 11am on Saturday morning last.

The incident occurred in the Ard Mhúire area off the R401 route towards Clonbullogue.

Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.