NEW: Massive €100m high-rise housing plan unveiled with creche, cafe and gym

Plans have been submitted for a major residential development consisting of 467 housing units comprising of 216 apartments, 199 houses and 52 duplexes in Celbridge.

Also included in the designs is a childcare facility, a gym, a café and a retail unit.

It's one of the biggest ever residential projects planned for Co Kildare.

Crodaun Development Company have submitted a strategic planning application to An Bord Pleanála for the development.

The €102m development will be located west of the Maynooth Road and north of Kilwoghan Stream at Crodaun, Celbridge.

The 216 apartments will consist of 184 two-beds and 32 three beds contained four blocks ranging from five to six storeys high (the top floor of each apartment block contains a set back). Blocks A, B & C have basement car parking.

The 251 houses will comprise three, four and five bedroom homes.

The proposed childcare facility, gym, café and retail unit will all be located on the ground floor of one apartment block.

The proposed development includes a landscaped 2 hectare public park.

Also planned is landscaping, internal roads, paths, cycle paths, car and cycle parking including basement parking under the apartment blocks.