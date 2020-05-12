WARNING: Don't use hot water bottle with electric blanket

It's expected to be another cold night tonight and the electric blanket might be switched on.



But Dublin Fire Brigade has warned householders to be wary of the appliances.

And don't use a hot water bottle as well as an electric blanket.

Electric blankets should be changed every ten years.

A DFB spokesperson said: "Look for damage, creases or frayed wiring. Replace it immediately if you see something wrong.





"Be safe, hot water bottles and electricity don't mix."