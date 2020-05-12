BARGAIN: Quaint cottage and shed for sale in Prosperous for €100k

A site with a quaint derelict cottage is for sale for €100,000.

The site has a size of 0.20 acres or 0.8 hectares.

The plot has a derelict cottage and cabin and is therefore being sold subject to planning permission.

The property is located in a convenient setting just minutes away from local shops, schools, church, pubs, bus stop and an array of excellent amenities.

Dublin is well served by a frequent bus service and easy access to both the M4 and M7 motorways.

The property is located on the R408, approximately 650 metres from the main street of Prosperous.

