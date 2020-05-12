Insurance company offering every driver in Ireland a free vehicle disinfectant service

Liberty Insurance is offering every driver in Ireland a free vehicle disinfectant service at any car garage in the company’s trusted network.

This service comes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic with the aim of ensuring all customers feel safe.

Customers will know that they can take their vehicles with complete peace of mind to any car garage in Liberty’s network, comforted that they will be thoroughly disinfected before the vehicle is returned. This Ozone Disinfectant Machine will also be available for use in any customer’s complimentary vehicle.

The Ozone Disinfectant Machine can kill 99.9% of microbes, bacteria, and viruses and is most commonly used in gas form to disinfect and sanitise vehicles.

There are 34 supporting car garages across Ireland. With this measure, Liberty will support the business of SMEs in its car garage network in Ireland who have been strategic partners for the insurer over the last 20 years.

Commenting, María Eugenia Muguerza, Operations Leader Liberty Europe said:

“As a result of the coronavirus, nearly everyone has experienced a change in their daily habits and responsibilities, especially in terms of personal hygiene and disease prevention.

“As people continue to travel on essential journeys, we want to ensure that their health and safety is protected and help reduce new infections.

“The Ozone Disinfectant Machines are free of charge to any driver who brings their vehicle to any one of our 34 trusted network of garage partners across Ireland, regardless of whether they are a Liberty Insurance customer.”

Liberty has launched the initiative in other European markets, including Spain and Portugal.