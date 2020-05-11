PICTURE: Gardaí stop driver of truck with 'boat on board' on a non-essential journey
Gardaí have stopped the driver of a truck with a "boat on board" and on a non-essential journey.
The Garda Commercial Vehicle Unit stopped the driver of this truck (pictured above) with a "boat on board" on May 9.
Gardaí said: "Not on essential trip advised re; current HSE guidelines."
Garda Commercial vehicle unit stopped the driver of this truck with boat on board this morning. Not on essential trip advised re; current HSE guidelines. #InThisTogether #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/JyhbQuwhNu— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 9, 2020
