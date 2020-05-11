New apartments being proposed for Newbridge town centre

Eight apartments with balconies are being proposed for a building on the ‘back street’ of Newbridge.

Kildare County Council is considering the change of use of an existing two-storey multi-retail shop and office building on Eyre Street.

Being planned is a two-storey residential apartment building containing eight apartments.

Private balconies

The units will comprise six one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units with private balconies and bicycle/ bin store to the rear.

The designs include the partial demolition of an existing rear/ side boundary wall to a height of 2m.

Kildare Co Council will have several weeks to consider the plans and to issue its decision.

Plans were also submitted in January for two apartments nearby.

An applicant wanted approval to convert two existing office units on Francis Lane into a studio apartment unit and a one-bedroom apartment.

The project is proposed for No 3 and No 5 Francis Lane.