Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, May 11

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) Carroll

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of The Curragh Camp. Peacefully, at home. Sadly missed by his loving son Dean, daughter Danielle and their partners, brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Timmy Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Cawley

Mucklon, Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Crossmolina, Mayo

Joe Cawley, Mucklon, Enfield, Co Meath and formerly of Doonaroya, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, May 9th 2020, peacefully, at Naas General Hospital. Cherished husband of Eileen. Loving father of Geraldine, Theresa, Clare, Sean, Bernadette, Brendan, Martin and Noel. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Gerry, sisters Sr Bernadette, Nuala and Nora, sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace

Joe's remains are reposing at his family home, with strict adherence to the Covid 19 guidelines. Neighbours and friends who wish to pay their respects are welcome to do so on Monday and Tuesday afternoons from 3pm to 8pm. Joe's funeral Mass will be stramed live on Wednesday at 12 noon from the Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, with access via the Carbury parish webpage. Messages of condolences may be left on the online book below.



The death has occurred of Mary Frances Butler

Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas, Kildare

Late of San Antonio, Texas and Naas. Peacefully, at Larchfield Park Nursing Home. Sister of the late Martin and Nancy. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Madge and Sally, brother Leo, brother-in-law Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bridie) Dempsey (née Byrne)

St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Pre deceased by her son Philip. Loving wife of Teddy and dear mother of Eddie, Paul, Lisa and Louise. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral has taken place. If you wish, please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Bridie will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this time.

The death has occurred of Rose Heavey (née Keegan)

1414 St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Loving wife of the late Seamus and dear mother of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family Lorraine, Declan, Brendan, Seamus, Conleth and Sean, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Dawn, Emma and Anne, sisters, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Rose will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this time. Rose's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Monday at 11am on

Monasterevinparish.ie

The death has occurred of Carmel O'Leary (née Cleary)

Green Lane, Leixlip, Kildare

O’LEARY (née Cleary), Carmel (Green Lane, Leixlip, and formerly of Mill Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) May 8th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Private Hospital. Beloved wife of Tim and dear sister of the late Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters Teasie, Mary and Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May Carmel Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Carmel’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

People who would like to pay their respects, may do so on Tuesday morning May 12th at 9:30 am as Carmel makes her way to the Church from her home along Accommodation Road & Green Lane or by joining the private funeral service remotely by webcam by clicking here from 10am.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

House Private, please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Kildare Hospice.