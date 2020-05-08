Seven drivers caught at one checkpoint by Gardaí for having no insurance

Seven drivers have been caught at one checkpoint by Gardaí for having no insurance.

Gardaí said: "It wasn't a magnificent night for these seven drivers [on Thursday] night. While carrying out a checkpoint on Cork Street [in Dublin], Gardaí discovered seven vehicles without insurance.

"All drivers now have a court appearance."