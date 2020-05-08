Increase in public order incidents due to 'lockdown' house parties

There has been an increase in the number of public order incidents across Kildare in recent days.

Gardaí have confirmed that there were ten public order incidents in the past week.

It's understood that gardaí have interacted with members of the public who were intoxicated on streets or on roads due to drinking alcohol at home.

Gardaí usually give an intoxicated person an opportunity to return home but if they refuse they may be arrested for their own safety and the safety of others.

The law on public order offences is mainly set down in the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994. It deals with how people behave in public places, for example, being drunk in a public place, and also provides for crowd control at public events.

Under the law, a ‘public place’ can include areas such as roads, public parks, trains and buses.

If a Garda suspects you have committed a public order offence under this Act, you must give them your name and address if you are asked for them.

It is an offence if you fail to give your name and address in this situation, and you can be arrested without warrant for this.

Offences under the Act include intoxication (being drunk) in a public place, disorderly conduct in a public place and failure to comply with the direction of a garda.