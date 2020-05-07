Garda divers find gun ammunition at bottom of Barrow in Athy

Gardaí have found ammunition in the River Barrow in Athy.

The Garda Water Unit carried out searches along the river bed following a report from a recreational diver at the weekend.

A number of rounds were recovered, gardaí confirmed.

It's thought it could belong to an assault rifle or a semi automatic firearm.

The ammunition is believed to have been submerged in the water for a considerable number of years.

The searches took place in the area of the Horse Bridge on the River Barrow in the town.

Local Gardai were also involved in the operation.