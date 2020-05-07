This year's Kildare Derby Festival has been cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

The organising committee of The Kildare Derby Festival have regrettably decided to cancel the 2020 Kildare Derby

Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty as to when the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will take

place.

The festival which was scheduled to take place between 19th to 28th June celebrates the running of the Dubai Duty

Free Irish Derby at the Curragh each year.

The committee have “been closely monitoring” the ongoing situation but said it had become clear that cancelling the

festival is unavoidable and that their attention now would turn to making the 2021 Festival even bigger and better.

Chairperson Orla Murtagh said: “We are very disappointed that we have had to come to this decision but first

and foremost we must consider everyone’s health and safety and our responsibility to do our part to slow and stop

the spread of the virus.

"We are very grateful for the support of our sponsors including Kildare County Council, The

Curragh Racecourse and Paddy Power as well as our many local small businesses and look forward to working with

them and our local community partners again next year”.

The festival has always been a fantastic week for the local community and the exciting enhancements made to the

schedule of events last year helped attract visitors into the town from all over the country.

The committee said the objective is to build on this success to ensure the community and local businesses in the town greatly benefit, and even with the potential of having to scale back events this year, the objective will be to stage a bigger and better

festival in 2021.