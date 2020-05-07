New apartments plan for Newbridge

A planning application has been made to develop apartments in Newbridge town centre.

Permission is being sought for a change of use from a two storey multi retail shop and office building to a two storey residential apartment building.

The site is bounded to the back by the Newbridge parish centre building.

The application is in the name of Luke Connors and it’s proposed to develop a total of eight apartments - six homes with one bedroom and two with two bedrooms each.

The plans envisage private balconies with storage for bins and bicycles at the back of the premises.

Kildare County Council is due to decide on the project by June 10 and any submissions must be received by May 20.