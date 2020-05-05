Number of caravans in Curragh encampment has been reduced to 19, according to gardaí

Several caravans which have been parked in the Curragh for nearly a month have returned home, gardaí have confirmed.

There were over 30 caravans at one point spread over three encampments off the R445 between Curragh Racecourse and Kildare town.

However this number has been reduced to 19 now, according to gardaí.

Drone photographs taken yesterday showed the main encampment has reduced in size.

The Garda helicopter has also been seen hovering over the encampment in recent days.

The Garda Helicopter seen over the encampment on Friday evening last

Gardaí and representatives from the Traveller Mediation Service have visited the campsites engaged with all Traveller groups camped there.

The occupants were advised to comply with all Covid-19 restrictions, avoid anti-social behaviour or activities, maintain social distancing and restrict all visitors to the camps.

Gardaí are liaising with the HSE, Pavee Point, the Traveller Mediation Service and Kildare Traveller action group as well as the Department of Health.