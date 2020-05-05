Curragh Racecourse, Rotary Club and Manguard Plus join forces with restaurants to deliver meals to cocooning residents

The Curragh Racecourse has joined forces with the Rotary Club of Newbridge to support the vital work they are carrying out which is benefiting some of the most vulnerable residents cocooning in the local community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Manguard Plus has also agreed to join the racecourse to collaborate to support this project.

Originally started by Dora-May's Cafe in Newbridge, this initiative is now delivering 140 meals per week from Dora-May's, All Seasons in Limerick Lane and Harte's Restaurant in Kildare Town.

With the prospect that the coming weeks and months will prove extremely difficult for many people, it is hoped that this support will allow the Rotary Club of Newbridge and their volunteers to continue their work and extend their services beyond Newbridge.

Sharon O’Carroll, Rotarian and Project Lead said:

"It is critical that in order for us to continue our work in the community that we need to raise as much funds as we can which will go directly to ensure we can provide the current level of meals and be able to consider extending the service to other areas of the locality. We would urge people to be as generous as they can by donating through the Go Fund Me page.”

Pat Keogh, Chief Executive of The Curragh Racecourse and Training Grounds commented:

“Members of the Rotary Club are doing incredible work and we are very happy to be able to support them with the help of Manguard Plus and other local businesses. We hope our help will be an effective way to bring some respite to the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Sean Hall, Managing Director of Security Company, Manguard Plus said:

“Newbridge Rotary Club is a great illustration of real community effort, doing Trojan work to help ease the plight of so many people in Co. Kildare and has actually increased its efforts during this crisis. Manguard Plus is delighted to provide sponsorship to Newbridge Rotary Club to enable them continue and increase the much needed services they provide”.

A GO-FUND-ME campaign has been set up by Newbridge Rotary Club an anyone interested in supporting this project can donate to ensure this essential work can continue and be extended to assist more people in the community.

Please click to donate:

https://www.facebook.com/ donate/287997865557805/ 2886466438114783/