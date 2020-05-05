'Don't put the coal bucket away yet,' plunge of cold air looking likely, says forecaster

"Don't put the coal bucket away yet," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly with a plunge of cold air looking likely later this month.

According to the www.carlowweather.com weatherman, he said: "Looking at longer rang charts and a late northern plunge of cold air is looking likely."

"Weather charts had shown a risk of this for next week (May 11) and they are in fairly good agreement," as of Monday morning he added.

"Could be a right pain for gardeners and I wouldn’t put the coal bucket away just yet," Alan said.