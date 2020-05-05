Photos of major motorways in Ireland show high levels of compliance with travel restrictions

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

Photos of major motorways in Ireland show the high levels of compliance with travel restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 

Garda photos of the M4, M7 and M9 over the Bank Holiday weekend illustrate "the continued support and compliance for current Public Health Guidelines".

From today May 5, people in Ireland will be permitted to travel up to 5km from their homes, an increase from 2km, for the purpose of exercise.

People who have been subject to cocooning will also be permitted to travel outside their homes but they must avoid contact with other people.

Gardaí added: "Thank you!"

Check out the images below: 