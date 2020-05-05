Photos of major motorways in Ireland show high levels of compliance with travel restrictions

Photos of major motorways in Ireland show the high levels of compliance with travel restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Garda photos of the M4, M7 and M9 over the Bank Holiday weekend illustrate "the continued support and compliance for current Public Health Guidelines".

From today May 5, people in Ireland will be permitted to travel up to 5km from their homes, an increase from 2km, for the purpose of exercise.

People who have been subject to cocooning will also be permitted to travel outside their homes but they must avoid contact with other people.

Gardaí added: "Thank you!"

Check out the images below:

These photos of the M4, M7 and M9 today illustrate the continued support and compliance for current Public Health Guidelines. Thank you! #StayatHome #WashYourHands and continue to practice #SocialDistancing We’re all in this together. pic.twitter.com/dLzRgsTqLT — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 3, 2020

These are the five 'Reopening Ireland' phases, three weeks apart, which the government announced last Friday:

Phase 1: 18th May

Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households

Open up childcare for healthcare workers

Phased return of outdoor workers

Open retailers which are primarily outdoor or those which were open during first level of restriction (e.g. opticians)

Opening of certain outdoor public amenities



Phase 2



Allow visits to households

Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers

Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed

Open public libraries





Phase 3



Allow small social gatherings

Opening of crèches, childminders, and pre-schools for children of essential workers in phased manner

Return to work for those with low levels of interaction

Open non-essential retail outlets with street-level entrance and exit

Open playgrounds



Phase 4



Opening of crèches, childminders, and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis

Return to work for those who cannot work from home

Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)

Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship



Phase 5



Allow larger social gatherings

Return to work across all sectors

On a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions

Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services