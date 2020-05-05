Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 5

The death has occurred of William Anthony (Tony) Barrett

Dowdstown, Maynooth, Kildare / Causeway, Kerry

Barrett, William Anthony (Tony), (ex Garda Síochána), Dowdstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ardagh, Causeway, Co. Kerry, May 4th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved husband of Bridie and much loved father of Maria, Francis, Joan, Breda, Tina and Kevin, sadly missed by his loving wife and children, daughters in law Geraldine and Pauline, sons in law Paddy (Deceased), Nick, Dermot and John, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends too numerous to mention.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message below.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.maynoothparish.org on Wednesday at 11am. The funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, via Barrett's of Maynooth.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggie) DUFFY (née Norton)

Cedarwood Park, Newbridge, Kildare

DUFFY (née Norton) Margaret (Peggie), (Cedarwood Park, Newbridge and formerly Athlone) - 4th May 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home with her loving family by her side. Peggie, wife of the late John; sadly missed by her loving son John, daughters Jackie, Deirdre, Barbara, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Colette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Peggie Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message of condolences on the page below.

The Funeral Mass for Peggie RIP will be live streamed on Wednesday at 11 o'clock on St. Conleth's Church Newbridge, Parish Webcam:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

A memorial Mass for Peggie will be held at a later date.



The death has occurred of Edmond Loughman

Canal Side, Athy, Kildare

Brother of the Late David. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olga, children Selena, Mark, Edmond and Brendan, brothers Seán and Dominic, sisters Frances and Marcella, son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Valerie, Barbara and Therese, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Sarah, Ciara, Charlie, Alana, Kayla, Shane, James, Adam, Clara, Ciarán, Aoife and Elise, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”. A memorial mass for Edmond will take place at a later date.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Sonny) Maloney

Prusselstown, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Brendan, sisters Lily and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”.



The death has occurred of Margaret SMITH (née Baldrick)

Tankards Garden, Newbridge, Kildare / Buncrana, Donegal

SMITH (née Baldrick) (Tankards Garden, Newbridge and late of Stragill, Buncrana, Co.Donegal) - 4th May 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Larchfield Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy,daughter Eibhlín, sons Michael, Liam and Brian, daughter-in-law Caroline, granddaughter Aoibhainn, grandson Rory, brothers Johnny and James, sisters Nancy, Eileen, Matilda, Kathleen R.I.P., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message of condolences on the page below.

The Funeral Mass for Peggie RIP will be live streamed on Tuesday at 1 o'clock on St. Conleth's Church Newbridge, Parish Webcam:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

A memorial Mass for Margaret will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Irene Dempsey (née Doyle)

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Sallins. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Andy, sons Paul, Barry, Shane, Trevor, Stephen and David, daughters Monica, Ann Marie, Tracy and Kim, her 24 grandchildren and her two great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters Mary and Phyllis, brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Irene Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.