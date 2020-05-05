WARNING: Guns not fully licensed may be seized by gardaí

Gardai have warned that they may seize guns if the firearms are not fully licensed during the Covid-19 crisis.

Application forms are available at local Garda stations. If an unlicensed firearm is seized, the owner may be prosecuted.

All firearms must be licensed under firearms legislation.

All new firearms certificates costs around €80 and remain valid for three years from the date they were granted.

An Garda Siochana has thanked all firearm owners in advance for their continued co-operation in this area.

Gardaí said: “We are conscious of firearms applications lapsing during the current Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Please contact your local Station for help regarding renewals.

“Remember if you own a firearm, it must have a licence.”

You have to be over 16 years of age before you can apply for a firearms certificate.

You have to be over 14 years of age before you can apply for a firearms training certificate, which allows you to use a firearm and ammunition under the supervision of a licence holder.