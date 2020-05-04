Five young men forced to walk home after after car is seized by gardaí

Five young men were forced to walk home after the car in which they were occupants was seized.

It emerged that the driver was disqualified from driving and shouldn't have been driving the vehicle.

The driver's details were entered into the Mobility App.

Newcastle West, Roads Policing Unit, who stopped the car, deemed it was on a non-essential journey.

The vehicle was seized and the driver will face charges under the Road Traffic Act in coming weeks.

Gardaí said they explained Covid-19 regulations to the occupants and officers said they "complied with social distancing as they walked away."