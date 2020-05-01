Gardaí catch person 'found driving way over 2km to collect an item purchased online'
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have caught a person "found to be driving way over 2km to collect an item purchased online".
They said: "We would like to remind the public not to take any non-essential journeys and stay at home."
Gardaí conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint today, advised a driver to return home immediately when found to be driving way over 2km to collect an item purchased online. We would like to remind the public not to take any non-essential journeys and #StayatHome #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/UuiQ2sbZPX— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 30, 2020
