Plans to turn well-known pub into café and restaurant

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council to convert a former bar and lounge into a café and restaurant.

Approval is being sought for the change of use of the D & T Dillon's at the corner of Market Square and Chapel Street.

A private residence is also incorporated into the property.

A firm known as Rosie Ryan Investments Rathangan Limited wants to convert the building into a retail and coffee shop and restaurant.

The property is a protected structure.