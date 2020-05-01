Plans to turn well-known pub into café and restaurant
D & T Dillon's in Rathangan
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council to convert a former bar and lounge into a café and restaurant.
Approval is being sought for the change of use of the D & T Dillon's at the corner of Market Square and Chapel Street.
A private residence is also incorporated into the property.
A firm known as Rosie Ryan Investments Rathangan Limited wants to convert the building into a retail and coffee shop and restaurant.
The property is a protected structure.
