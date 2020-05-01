Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 1

Thedeath has occurred of John Bradley

Newbridge, Kildare / Clontarf, Dublin

Formerly of Swords and Clontarf Co. Dublin. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, children Maria, Damien, Róisín, Kate, Joanne and Neil, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Dessie, sister Cecilia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Cummins

Killybegs, Prosperous, Kildare

Cummins, Patrick (Packie), Killybegs, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, April 30th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving sister Alice, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Niall Hutchinson

Robertstown, Kildare

Hutchinson, Niall, Robertstown West, Co. Kildare, April 29th 2020, peacefully after an illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Emma, children Scott, Jamie, Leah & Sophie, parents Sean & Mag, brother Kevin and his fiance Jessie, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Molloy

Rathlawns, Rathcoole, Dublin / Ardclough, Kildare

Molloy, Daniel (Dan), Rathlawns, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin and late of Ardclough, Co. Kildare, April 29th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maisie, sons Mark & Gary, daughter Ashling, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. Daniel's funeral mass can viewed on Saturday at 11am on www.churchservices.tv.



The death has occurred of Ursula O'LEARY (née O'Neill)

Cashel Drive, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Naas, Kildare

O'Leary (nee O'Neill) (Cashel Drive, Cashel Downs, Kilkenny and formerly of St. Franicis Terrace, Kilkenny and Ashgrove, Naas, Co. Kildare) 29th April 2020, peacefully, at St. Vincent's Private, Dublin, after a short illness bravely borne, Ursula, beloved wife of the late Danny, loving mother of Aidan and Michelle and cherished nanny of Ayla and Finn, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Tommy, sisters Teresa, Pattie, Mary (Canada), Etta and Anne, son-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Marie (O'Leary), brothers-in-law Jack (O'Dwyer), Mick (McCarthy), Leo (Leahy) and Leo (Byrne), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Ursula Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Ursula's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Ursula's family can do so below.

The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time



The death has occurred of Christopher Abbey

Calverstown, Kilcullen, Kildare

ABBEY (Calverstown) On the 28th April, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of St.. Brigid's Hospice. CHRISTOPHER, dearly loved husband of Gemma (nee Keaveney) and loving Dad of Elaine, Rhona and Richard. Sadly missed by his loving famiy, his sister Nellie, sister-in-law Maureen, sons-in-law Larry and John, daughter-in-law Gemma and his 8 much loved grandchildren, James, George, Jack, Tom, Henry, Robert, Liam and Georgia.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, A private family funeral will take place on Saturday 2nd May at 10am in the Church of The Sacred Heart and St.Brigid, Kilcullen. A memorial Mass for Christopher will take place at a later date. No flowers please however, if desired, donations to St.Brigid's Hospice.